Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.87. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

