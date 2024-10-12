Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BRE opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.35. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76. The firm has a market cap of C$139.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.
