23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 16th

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

23andMe Trading Down 2.7 %

ME stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The company had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 23andMe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 23andMe by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

