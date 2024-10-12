Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.88.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

