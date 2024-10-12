Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$52.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$47.20 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.70.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.