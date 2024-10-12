Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

