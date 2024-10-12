ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

