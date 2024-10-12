ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53. 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to various constraints.
