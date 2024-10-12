Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile
The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.
