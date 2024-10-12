Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 234,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 90,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Largo from $4.70 to $4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Largo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Largo

Largo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Largo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Largo worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.