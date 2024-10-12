AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00.
About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF
The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
Read More
