ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. 62,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $268.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

