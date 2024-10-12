Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,600 ($60.20) and last traded at GBX 4,626 ($60.54). Approximately 910,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,421,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,676 ($61.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.75) to GBX 5,200 ($68.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,032.26%.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.