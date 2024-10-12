Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,600 ($60.20) and last traded at GBX 4,626 ($60.54). Approximately 910,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,421,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,676 ($61.20).

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.75) to GBX 5,200 ($68.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,440.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,398.85. The stock has a market cap of £32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,131.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,032.26%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

