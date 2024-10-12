Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Trading Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
