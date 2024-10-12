ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 265,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 275,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

IPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.09.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 65.37% and a negative net margin of 114.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

