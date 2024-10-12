Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.03). Approximately 486,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,310,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.34. The firm has a market cap of £442.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,623.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

