Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.29% and a net margin of 463.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
