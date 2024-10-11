The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $100,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 179,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $416.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $412.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

