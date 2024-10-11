Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $407.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.