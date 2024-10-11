High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $194.67 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average of $177.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

