Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $175.85. 846,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,730. The stock has a market cap of $484.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

