Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.72.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

