Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $751,688 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.