Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

