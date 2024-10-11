CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

