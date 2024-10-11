Czech National Bank Acquires 2,739 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.