GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 890 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $145.57 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,217 shares of company stock worth $2,475,673. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

