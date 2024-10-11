Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $156.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.53.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

