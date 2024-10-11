GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

