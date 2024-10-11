Czech National Bank Buys 4,548 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $101.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

