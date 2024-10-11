Czech National Bank Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

