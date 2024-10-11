SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 64,581 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neogen by 173.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.00 and a beta of 1.21. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

