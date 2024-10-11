Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.03 and its 200-day moving average is $341.40. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.