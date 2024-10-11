Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $104.24.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

