Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71. The firm has a market cap of $506.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

