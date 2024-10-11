Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.68 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 181.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 142,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 292.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

