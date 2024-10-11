Czech National Bank Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

