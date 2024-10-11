Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares in the company, valued at $709,081,833.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

