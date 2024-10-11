Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,467,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $180,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after acquiring an additional 634,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 606,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,882 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $365.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

