Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at $77,301,771.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at $77,301,771.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,185 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.9 %

Atlassian stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.35.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

