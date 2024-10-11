International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.5% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $233.05 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

