GAMMA Investing LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $225.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

