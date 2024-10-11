GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Roche by 10.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $38.87 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.