GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 331 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.