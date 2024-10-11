GAMMA Investing LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $111,100,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $117.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

