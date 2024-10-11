GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

