GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $353.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $360.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

