GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

