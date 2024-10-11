Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

