Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOV opened at $186.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

